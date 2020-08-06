Little Chipper Lee Mixon, 10 months, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 15, 2019, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Dylan Lee and Caitlin Briana Young Mixon.
Chipper is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Mike Young, Catherine & Jimmy Bagwell and great-great grandmother Sara Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brothers, Carter McKayde Mixon and Jett Cole Mixon; grandparents, Valerie & Clay Sims, Matt & Suzanne Young, Heather Pullen and Randall Mixon; great-grandparents, Keith & Kim Pullen, Opie & Debbie Thompson, Jane Dobbs, Donald & Judy Carroll and Bart & Joyce Sims; great great-grandmother, Doris Dryden; several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. E.S.T. from Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama, with Rev. Ronald Carroll officiating. Music will be provided by Miriam Stephens and Kevin McBrayer. Matt Young and Keith Pullen will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow.
Please share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.