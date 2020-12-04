Chauncey Sims, 55, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Nov. 27, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bellview AME Church, 1181 N. Bellview Road, Aragon, Georgia. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

