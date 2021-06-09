Charlyn Kay Stroud, 74, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
