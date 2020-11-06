Charlsie Byrd Otieno, 71, of Apopka, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 23, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be held

on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Clem, Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday Nov. 6, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

