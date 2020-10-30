Charlsie Byrd

Otieno, 71, of Apopka, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 23,

2020.

Final arrangements

to be announced at

a later date by Willie

A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

