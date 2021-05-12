Mrs. Charlotte Gresham Mabrey,
74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed
away on Monday,
May 3, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of
the late Charles Gresham and the late Goldie Atkins Gresham.
She worked in
the office and as
plant manager for Interpack Packaging. Mrs. Mabrey loved playing bingo and
the slot machines at the casinos. She enjoyed life and helping people. She enjoyed listening to country music and was a big Gene Watson fan and in
the past few years,
she became a NASCAR fan. She was senior regent for Moose Lodge in Mableton and member of American Legion Post 145 Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to
her parents, Mrs. Mabrey was preceded in death by her children, “Ricky” Allen Mabrey and David Lee Mabrey; and her brothers, Gordon Gresham and Tommy Gresham.
She is survived
by her husband
of over 58 years, Harry Randall Mabrey, of Villa
Rica; her daughter, Pamela Mabrey, of Villa Rica; sisters
and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ed Gravel, of Vermont, and Connie Fields, of Rabun County, Georgia; a number
of nieces, nephews and many friends.
In accordance with Mrs. Mabrey’s wishes, she will be cremated.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 2 p.m.
until 3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and cremation services
of Villa Rica. A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn F
uneral Home, Inc.
and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
