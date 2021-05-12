Mrs. Charlotte Gresham Mabrey,

74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed

away on Monday,

May 3, 2021.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of

the late Charles Gresham and the late Goldie Atkins Gresham.

She worked in

the office and as

plant manager for Interpack Packaging. Mrs. Mabrey loved playing bingo and

the slot machines at the casinos. She enjoyed life and helping people. She enjoyed listening to country music and was a big Gene Watson fan and in

the past few years,

she became a NASCAR fan. She was senior regent for Moose Lodge in Mableton and member of American Legion Post 145 Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to

her parents, Mrs. Mabrey was preceded in death by her children, “Ricky” Allen Mabrey and David Lee Mabrey; and her brothers, Gordon Gresham and Tommy Gresham.

She is survived

by her husband

of over 58 years, Harry Randall Mabrey, of Villa

Rica; her daughter, Pamela Mabrey, of Villa Rica; sisters

and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ed Gravel, of Vermont, and Connie Fields, of Rabun County, Georgia; a number

of nieces, nephews and many friends.

In accordance with Mrs. Mabrey’s wishes, she will be cremated.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 2 p.m.

until 3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and cremation services

of Villa Rica. A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 3 p.m.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn F

uneral Home, Inc.

and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Mabrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.