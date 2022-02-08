Mrs. Charlotte Louise Rooker Harper, 71, of Carrollton, formerly Newnan, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
Born April 28,
1950, to the late Mary Alice Griggs Rooker and John ‘Junior’ Rooker.
She was preceded
in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger Dale Harper, and an infant daughter, Diana Denise Harper.
The couple lived and raised their family in Newnan, while operating Roger Harper Plumbing together.
Charlotte will be dearly missed by her son, Roger Andrew Harper; daughter, Laura Elaine Harper (Parham, Nugent); and grandchildren, Kaylee Megan
Harper, Logan Andrew Harper, Catherine Skye Nugent, Roger
David Parham; granddaughter-in-law, Lauren Cannizzaro Parham; and great-grandson, Maddox David Parham. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Charlotte is survived by her brother, Johnny Rooker, and wife, Treasa; sisters, Patricia Rooker Marks, and husband, Willard and Peggy Rooker Lambert; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brother-in-laws and other relatives through marriage.
A memorial service at Pitts cemetery in Moreland, will be announced at a later date for family and friends who wish to join her children to honor and celebrate the life and love that Charlotte shared with them.
In lieu of flowers or gifts the family ask that you simply say a prayer in her honor or if you wish, make a donation to an organization that provides assistance to senior adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.