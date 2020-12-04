Charlotte Fern Farmer, 93, of Carrollton, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
The family will have a private graveside service at Salem Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church, 835 North Highway 27 in Roopville, Georgia, or the Stewart House, 102 South Street, Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
