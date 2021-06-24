Charlotte Millsap Blair, 74, of Heflin, Alabama, died on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Funeral services for Ms. Blair will be conducted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EST) from Hutcheon’s Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the funeral hour.

Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Millsap-Blair family.

