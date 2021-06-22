Charles D. Wilson, 81, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Mr. Wilson was

born in Bowdon to

the late Hugh Doss Wilson and Myrl McGuire Wilson.

He served in

the U.S. Air Force

and the National Guard. He was retired from Rockwell International.

In addition to

his parents, he

was preceded in

death by his

daughter, Pamala

Jane Wilson and his son, Steve David Wilson; his sister

and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Robbie Little; his brothers, Stephen Eugene Wilson and Tony Wilson; and a nephew, Kevin Scott Lee.

Survivors include

his wife, Myong Wilson; sister-in-law Joan Wilson; nieces, Cami Wilson Flores, Joy Wilson Sykes, Maria Wilson Harbison and Terry Lee Saunders.

Funeral services

will be held on Wednesday, June

23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Wright will officiate.

Internment will follow in the Mountain View Baptist

Church Cemetery

of Bowdon.

Prior to the

services, the family will receive friends

at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.

Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.rainwater

funeralhome.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

