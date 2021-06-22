Charles D. Wilson, 81, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Mr. Wilson was
born in Bowdon to
the late Hugh Doss Wilson and Myrl McGuire Wilson.
He served in
the U.S. Air Force
and the National Guard. He was retired from Rockwell International.
In addition to
his parents, he
was preceded in
death by his
daughter, Pamala
Jane Wilson and his son, Steve David Wilson; his sister
and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Robbie Little; his brothers, Stephen Eugene Wilson and Tony Wilson; and a nephew, Kevin Scott Lee.
Survivors include
his wife, Myong Wilson; sister-in-law Joan Wilson; nieces, Cami Wilson Flores, Joy Wilson Sykes, Maria Wilson Harbison and Terry Lee Saunders.
Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, June
23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Wright will officiate.
Internment will follow in the Mountain View Baptist
Church Cemetery
of Bowdon.
Prior to the
services, the family will receive friends
at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
