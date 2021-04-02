Mr. Charles “Chuck” Cornelius Vankirk, 75, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 28, 1945, in New Galilee, Beaver County, Common Wealth of Pennsylvania, the son of the late Henry Vankirk and Rosella Katherine Fosnaught Vankirk Bizik.
Mr. Vankirk served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and was also in the men’s choir.
He loved his family and loved Hot Rods, particularly his Mustangs. Mr. Vankirk was a Boy Scout and later served as a Scout master, founding the first Boy Scout troop at the First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville. He loved to travel with his wife to visit family and new places.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joshua David Vankirk.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Darlene Warring Vankirk; son and wife, Jim and Jenny Vankirk, daughter and husband, Patty and Ken Worsham, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Vankirk Bonner; grandchildren, Samantha Vankirk, Katya Vankirk, Luke Vankirk, Abby Vankirk, Lizzie Vankirk, Kristin Worsham, David Worsham and Avery Vankirk; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 3, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m, from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
