Charles Vermon Higgins passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

He was born on May 10, 1933, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He started grade school in Bremen, and briefly attended Lineville High School before graduating from Bremen High School in 1950, and spent the next several years working at Hubbard Slacks in Bremen. He spent two years in the U.S. Army with the 17th Signal Battalion stationed in West Germany. After service, he attended West Georgia College and the University of Georgia, graduating with a degree in Business in 1959.

