Charles Vermon Higgins passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
He was born on May 10, 1933, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He started grade school in Bremen, and briefly attended Lineville High School before graduating from Bremen High School in 1950, and spent the next several years working at Hubbard Slacks in Bremen. He spent two years in the U.S. Army with the 17th Signal Battalion stationed in West Germany. After service, he attended West Georgia College and the University of Georgia, graduating with a degree in Business in 1959.
He married Peggy Sue Truitt on June 15, 1958, and was a devoted husband and father. They moved to Lineville, Alabama in 1959 and were members of the Lineville Baptist Church. He spent the next 24 years with the Higgins Slacks Company, during which time he
worked with many wonderful people.
He founded the Higgins Embroidery Company (later known as Higgins Sewing and Manufacturing) in 1990, and ran that company for the next 26 years. He believed in giving back to his community and served as the Chairman of the Lineville Industrial Board for a number of years. During his long career, he made many friends and contacts, both at home and in the sewing industry
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Truitt Higgins of Lineville; daughter, Margaret Higgins Pendley (Tandy) of Powder Springs; son, Edward Charles Higgins of Ashland; brother, James David Higgins (Sandra) of Bremen; step-granddaughter, Tayler Voyles (Brian); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Vermon Higgins and mother, Charles Henry “Toots” Davis Higgins.
The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville, Alabama.
The family will also receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, between 12-2 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. (EST) from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. David Holcombe and the Rev. Jerry Colquitt officiating.
Van Edwards, Dave Higgins, Andy Truitt, Ben Truitt, William Garrett and Chad Garland will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Bremen.
Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville, Ala. and Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.