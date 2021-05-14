Charles Todd

Charles R. Todd, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Mr. Todd was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Nov. 23, 1936, the son of the late Grady Todd and Eunice Parker Todd.
During his working career he was owner and operator of Todd Body Shop for over 30 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Mark Hornsby, of Carrollton, Debbie and Ronald Rayburn, of Whitesburg; son, Steven Todd, of Bowdon; grandchildren, Matt (Tracey) Hornsby, Mike Hornsby, Jillian Todd; great-grandchildren, Hayes Hornsby, Hattie Hornsby and a sister, Mary Harper Norton.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Todd.
A graveside service and interment will be on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tony Morris officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, Inc., P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
