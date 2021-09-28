Charles “Chuck” Stephen Thrower, 49, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1972, in Coweta County, Georgia, the son of the late Donald G. Thrower and the late Sandra Colleen Allen Thrower.
He was disabled but formerly had worked as an automobile salesman.
Chuck leaves to cherish his memory, the mother of his children, Parrie Amanda Willingham Thrower; children, Michael Shane Thrower, Kimberlee Renee Thrower, and Matthew Stephen Ray Thrower, all of Carrollton; and aunt, Gretta Thrower Momman, of Franklin, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Chapel service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating. Music will be rendered by Jeff and Stephanie Maxwell. Interment will follow in Bowdon City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
