Charles Reddish, 84, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Nov. 5, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.