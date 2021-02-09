Charles Nivens

Charlie Eugene Nivens, 77, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
He was born on April 4, 1943, in Louisville, Illinois, one of seven children of the late Steve Estell Nivens and the late June Lindsey Nivens.
As best described by Irv Fischer in Charlie’s biography on his website, “He was a quiet man; a modest man; a man whose thoughts and expressions flow not in words but rather in paintings. Few artists can with distinction, infuse intense emotion with lighthearted frivolity in such a manner that rewards the eye and stirs the senses. Charlie was such an artist.”
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Nivens, of Carrollton; his children, Chuck Nivens and Deana Marie Sparaco, of North Carolina, and Jessica Nivens Storey of Indiana; sisters, Betty and Ron Olchawa, of Florida, and Shirley and Mark Smola, of North Carolina; brothers, John Nivens and Diane, of Florida, and Bob and Jan Nivens, of Arizona; grandchildren, Irelyn, Adelyn, and Beau; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
