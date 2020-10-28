Rev. Charles Lindberg Munroe, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, entered Heaven’s gates on Oct. 21, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Muscadine, Alabama, to the late Howard and Beatrice Turner Munroe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Clay Munroe; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Jean and Eddie Guger; and brother, Jimmy Munroe.
Affectionately known to all as Bro. Charles, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he earned the distinguished Purple Heart Medal. He was a salesman while living in Birmingham, Alabama, and went on to pastor for more than 50 years. He loved people, but none more than his beloved wife, Jean. Having been diagnosed with MS at the age of 19, he cared for her even after she was bedridden for 26 years of their 52 years of marriage.
Bro. Charles was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which he overcame, and continued to pastor for many years. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After his health no longer allowed him to pastor, he taught Sunday School. There is no counting the number of people who have a personal relationship with Jesus and are going to Heaven, thanks to his witness and testimony. His three daughters were the apple of his eye. The sun rose and set on his daughters and the beautiful grandchildren they gave him.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Ricky Atkins, Charlene and Larry League, all of Carrollton, and Cheryl and Chris Bass, of Mexico; grandchildren, Chastity Moreland, Shane Wilson, Heather and Chris Jeffers, Jarod Atkins, Tiffany and Jeremy Dunphy, Derek and Kelsey League and Brooke and Darren Sharp; great-grandchildren, Andrew Moreland, Brayden Swan, Austin Wilson, Ashlyn Wilson, Shanna Wilson, Chelsea Jeffers, Wesley Jeffers, Henley Dunphy, Lucas League, Jonah League and Wyatt Sharp; sister and brother-in-law, Lilla Mae and Lester Norton, of Muscadine; brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Ann Munroe, of Oxford, Alabama.
A private graveside service was held on Oct. 23, 2020, in the Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Lemmings and Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Shane Wilson, Jarod Atkins, Ricky Atkins, Derek League, Jeremy Dunphy and Chris Bass. Interment followed in Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery with Haralson County Veterans Association providing military honors.
A video of the service is on the Miller Funeral Home Facebook page.
