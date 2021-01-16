Charles Richard Mehaffey, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1933, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late James Thomas Mehaffey and Thelma Mae Word Mehaffey. He was a Carrollton High School graduate where he was a letterman in football and received a degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp earning the rank of sergeant during his service between 1951-54. He worked at Southwire for many years and was the manager of the solid waste management department with Carroll County.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed studying history, watching and playing baseball, and was even a bat boy
for the Carrollton Hornets. He loved his daily walks and attending Sunday school classes at First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lynn Linginfelter Mehaffey; and stepdaughter, Kim Caldwell.
He is survived by his children, Charles Richard “Rick” and Beth Mehaffey, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Philip and Mary Mehaffey, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Tracy and D.J. Mehaffey, of Clearwater, Florida, James Mehaffey, of Winston, Georgia, Michael and Micki Mehaffey, of Carrollton, Janie and Wayne Kelley, of Carrollton, and Mark Linginfelter of Brodhead, Kentucky; son-in-law, Dennis Caldwell, of Bowdon, Georgia; grandchildren, Dakota Kelley, Cheyenne Kelley, Elizabeth Mehaffey, Sam Mehaffey, Malcolm Mehaffey, Tyrie Mehaffey, Ian Mehaffey, Chris and Beth Caldwell, Pipper McDonald, Billy Adams, and Charles Adams; and great-grandchildren, Grant Caldwell and Ava Caldwell.
Graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Bowdon First United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Henry Tyson will officiate. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Hertiage Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, the family request that you wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page of our website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.