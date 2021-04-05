Charles McCray

Charles Robert McCray, 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
He was born in Carrollton on June
13, 1943, the son of James Henry McCray and Mildred Musick Jiles.
He was a lifelong member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in the Burwell community, where he served in various leadership positions.
He retired after a 27-year career with Georgia Power. During his retirement years, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed working on the church grounds at Shiloh where he felt a special closeness to God.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Windom McCray; his two daughters, Karen McCray Ricketts (Shan) of Kennesaw, and Kimberly Lynn McCray of Lawrenceville; and son Chris McCray (Kim) of Carrollton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trevor and Connor McCray, David and Adam Ricketts; in-laws, SaVerne McCravy, Carol Windom and David and Gail Windom; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Ann Jiles; and his brother-in-law, Ed Windom.
A Celebration of Life service will be held under the Arbor at Shiloh United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arbor prior to the service. The Rev. Blair Tolbert and the Rev. Jim Hearn will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Scott Eason, Donald Kaylor, Ray Sherrill, Jason McCravy, Matt Windom, Mike Mashburn and Nathan Powell. Interment will follow at the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Shiloh United Methodist Church Walking Trail, 1874 Burwell Road, Carrollton, Georgia, 30117. Please make checks payable to
Shiloh UMC,
designated for the Walking Trail.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
