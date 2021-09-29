Mr. Charles B. Light, Jr., 85 of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
He was born on April 5, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Charles B. Light Sr. and the late Mrs. Shirley Ruth Morris Light.
Mr. Light was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked for and retired from Thomas Concrete.
Mr. Light is survived by his wife, Robin H. Light, of Villa Rica; his daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Jeff Davison, of Winston, Kelley and Dave Taylor, of Idaho, Robin and Brian Schlather, of Texas, and Heather and Neal McWhorter, of Hiram; son, Nicholas Scott, of Temple; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Carol Light, of Fayetteville; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Mr. Light’s wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Kim Jeanes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Charles B. Light Jr. to the Newnan-Coweta Habitat for Humanity at https://www.nchfh.org/family.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
