Charles Kelley

Charles B. Kelley, 82, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born in 1938, the son of the late Ben Kelley and the late Verdie Strickland Kelley Gresham.
Following his graduation from Temple High School in 1956, Mr. Kelley joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1956 — 1960 aboard the U.S.S. Toledo. He later graduated from Carroll VO-Tech in 1967. He worked as an electrical superintendent with Eldeco Electric Company for many years.
Mr. Kelley was a Christian man of faith. His thirst for knowledge led him to pursue higher education from Victory Bible Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1983, and in June of 1995, he received a Master’s Degree in Theology from Georgia Theological Seminary and he later earned his Doctorate of Ministry in Christian Counseling from Jacksonville Theological Seminary in 2005.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brenda Brock Kelley; his children, Charles A. (Angie) Kelley, Scott Kelley, Lee Kelley, and Sara Annette (Sam) Moore; grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Kelley, Jamie (John) Doughty, Mackenzie Kelley, and Austin (Sarah) Moore; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Autumn, Abby, Parker, Adam, Elijah, James, and Elaina; sister, Sara Aslee Moore; aunt, Eva Entrekin; niece, Lynn (Charlie) Martin; and nephew, David (Janice) Moore.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Bro. Stewart Strickland officiating.
www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
