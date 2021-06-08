Charles Dewayne Ivey, 59, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, June 5,
2021.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service
on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services
will be conducted
on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at noon from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
