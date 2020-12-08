Charles Ferrell

Mr. Charles Lawrence Ferrell, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Charles Lawrence Ferrell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was born in Hogansville, Georgia, the son of the late Ben Hill Ferrell and Roxanne Robertson Ferrell. Charles was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was happily married to Sylvia Ferrell for 65 years and the loving father of Sharon Chalk.
He left home at a very young age to join the Navy. He went on to join the Air Force. He traveled the world with his daughter and wife in the military. He moved to Carrollton in 1971 after retiring from the military. His greatest joy was spending time with family. He loved history, bird watching, and was an avid gardener.
Charles was the owner and operator of the Bankhead Shoppette and Ferrell Rental Properties. Charles was a no-nonsense kind of man. You always knew where you stood with him and he loved you unconditionally. We will miss him so very much. He will forever be in our hearts.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Ferrell and Craig Chalk, of Carrollton; granddaughters, Christie (Chris) Laney, of Carrollton, Angie (James) Dickey, of Carrollton; grandson, Jeremy Chalk; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Lily Rush, Liam, Adeline and Sawyer Laney; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Smith Ferrell, and 12 siblings.
A graveside service and interment will be held at West Georgia Memorial Park on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
