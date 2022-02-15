Charles Daniel Farr, 78, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
He was the son of the late Mr. John Guy Farr and the late Mrs. Era Elanor Boyd. Charles loved singing karaoke and taking trips with his wife. He enjoyed playing Santa for his grandkids and doing yard work. He was a very hard worker and was always helping people. Charles loved people and never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Grady Farr, Raymond Farr and Lewis Farr.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Jerry Lynn Farr of Waco; children and spouses, Tammy Allen and Frances Flemming of Charleston, S.C., Cindy and J. Windom of Carrollton, Brenda Johnson and Chris Streetman of Bowdon, Jennifer Cole and Michael Carter of Tallapoosa, Melanie and T.J. Carter of Bowdon, Anthony and Alice Farr of Flowery Branch, and Timothy and Jade Johnson of Paulding County; 28 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Darby officiating. Entombment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Timothy Johnson, Carson Hamrick. Logan Carter, Michael Carter, T.J. Carter, Xander Carter.
Any flowers can be sent to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.