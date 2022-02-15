Charles Daugherty

Charles William Daugherty, 88, of Graham, Alabama, formally of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1934, son on the late Floyce Marion Daugherty and Bertha Mae Chenney Daugherty.
Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and then returned home to serve his community with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Nellie Joyce Daugherty; grandson, Christopher Daugherty; brother, Aubrey Daugherty; and sister, Geraldine Robinson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Ricky and Betty Sue Daugherty of Graham, Pam Daugherty of Carrollton, and Michelle and Buddy Bone of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jessica and Kenny Queen, Brittany and Matthew Sutton, Allison and Aaron Armstrong, Bailee Heckler, and Camden Bone; great-grandchildren, Trevor Pitts, Gavin Seabolt, Luke William Armstrong and Carter Grace Sutton.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service was conducted on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Ron Boswell officiating. Interment followed in West Georgia Memorial Park. The American Legion Post #143 provided military honors and the following gentleman served as pallbearers: Trevor Pitts, Gavin Seabolt, Aaron Armstrong, Camden Bone, Jerry Robinson, Kenny Queen and Matthew Sutton.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
