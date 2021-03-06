Charles Collins

Charles Daniel “Danny” Collins, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Mr. Collins was born on Feb. 6, 1953, in Winder, Georgia, son of John H. Collins and Hilda Ethridge.
He was married to Joan Denney on Sept. 16, 1978. Mr. Collins was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a BA in graphic design, and obtained a BA, a Masters, and Specialists degrees from the University of West Georgia. Mr. Collins was a long-time science teacher in Cedartown, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Denney Collins; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kathleen “Katie” Collins and James Charles Dobbin, his son and daughter-in-law, Vincent Wyatt “Vince” Collins and Kristen Camp Collins.
Mr. Collins was a talented artist specializing in portrait and landscape paintings. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his beloved four grandchildren, Lena Grace Collins, Cy Daniel Collins, Beckett McCoy Collins and Charles “David” Dobbin.
He is also survived by Laura and Ronnie Edwards, Susan and Terry Grizzard, Lisa Loftin, Bill Denney and Greg Hester and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Collins has been the primary care giver for his wife for the past six years since she was diagnosed with ALS and lovingly cared for all of her needs.
Due to the current pandemic, no service is scheduled at this time and a memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date. For those desiring to do so, contributions may be made for the benefit of his wife at Lisa Loftin, Benefit of Joan Collins, Account #1110019182138, BB&T, 110 Dixie St., Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.