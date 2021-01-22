Mr. Charles “Chuck” Lee Mote Jr., 63, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1957, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. C.L. Mote and the late Mrs. Gladys Marie Hughes Mote.
Mr. Mote owned a promotional advertising company for several years. He was known as the “Flag Man” and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mr. Mote enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church in Douglasville.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mote was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Jordan.
He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Mrs. Renee Archer Mote, of Temple; his sons and daughters-in-law, Eric Magnuson, of Temple, Colton and Kayla Mote, of Temple, Chaz and Tiphanie Mote, of Temple, and Chance and Zoe Mote, of Carrollton; his brother, John Mote, of Cartersville; six grandchildren, Aubrie Mote, Ryder Mote, Carson Mote, Kennedy Mote, Raiden Mote and Cole Mote; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with Mr. Mote’s wishes, he will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Sweetwater Baptist Church in Douglasville on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon. A memorial service will be conducted at noon from the church with the Rev. Daryl Jones officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
