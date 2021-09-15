Mr. Charles B. Calhoun Jr., 75, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1946, in West Point, Georgia, to the late Charles B. and Ruby Ayres Calhoun Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Richard Allen and Michael Keene.
Charles was first and foremost a teacher. For 31 years, he taught American Government at Haralson County High School and touched the lives of countless students. He directed the Student Council for 29 of those years, serving as an example for their efforts.
A seventh-degree black belt, he taught Karate classes for over 40 years, shaping the lives of his many students. His Karate skills won him numerous trophies.
An avid gun enthusiast, he taught his children, nephews, and nieces to shoot. He won many medals and trophies for his sharpshooting.
He was an experienced traveler and took his children on multiple trips through the western states. He took teams of students to Europe with his children accompanying him on several trips.
A talented sportsman, he coached basketball, baseball, golf, and tennis. He was a doting father whose example greatly influenced his children. He taught them to have fun and enjoy life, cherishing the little things like a secret handshake and cheating at thumb wrestling.
Charles was a loving husband who constantly showed his devotion. He will be greatly missed.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his beautifully devoted wife of 45 years, Rebecca Calhoun; daughter, Caroline Calhoun, of Athens, Georgia; sons and daughter-in-law, Bryan Calhoun, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rob and Elizabeth Calhoun, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cary and Lane Calhoun, of Bremen, Georgia, and Dr. Bill and Wanda Calhoun, of Carrollton; nieces and nephews, James Calhoun, Mark Calhoun, Paul and Leah Calhoun, David and Crystal Calhoun, Maggie Chewning, Katie Chewning, Ross Chewning, Ben and Kimberly Hall and family, Amy Keene and Wendy Hamilton and family, Marshall and Laryssa Ferrara-Drane, Meaghan and Jay Hart and family and Melissa and Trey Smith; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, the Rev. Claire Keene, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Robbye and Dale Drane, of McDonough, Georgia, and Wayne and Cindy Allen, of Douglasville.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating. His family will receive friends in the chapel before the service between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
