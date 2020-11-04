Mr. Charles Bexley, age 61, of Bowdon, died on Oct. 31, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bowdon Community Cemetery, 875 South, GA-100, Bowdon, Pastor Keith D. Lewis, eulogist. Viewing will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED OF
ALL ATTENDEES
FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
