Charles Allen Barger, 54, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The service will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed from the funeral home’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jcollins

funeralhome.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and the graveside service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask is required due to the social distancing guidelines.

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Saturday, November 21, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
J Collins Funeral Home
206 South Carroll Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Nov 21
Graveside Service
Saturday, November 21, 2020
11:00AM
Meadowbrook Memory Gardens
1100 Hickory Level Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
