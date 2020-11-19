Charles Allen Barger, 54, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The service will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed from the funeral home’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jcollins
funeralhome.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and the graveside service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask is required due to the social distancing guidelines.
