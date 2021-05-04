Charles Anderson

Charles Eddie Anderson, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
He was born on April 28, 1941, in Millwood, Georgia, son of the late Joseph Edward Anderson and Ivalle Smith Anderson.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from Kroger after having worked with the company for more than 25 years as a butcher.
He was preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Windom Anderson, of Carrollton; his children, Tim and Vickie Gammon, of Stafford, Virginia, Cheryl Anderson, of Ridgeway, Virginia, Chris and Melanie Gammon, of Villa Rica, Georgia, Terri and John Durham of Gate City, Virginia, and Ron and Carolyn Anderson, of Carrollton, Georgia; nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grand-children.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Harrison Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The American Legion Post #143 will perform military honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
