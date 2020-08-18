Charlcie Elrod

Charlcie Williams Elrod, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at The Oaks of Carrollton.
Ms. Elrod was born on July 6, 1935, in Haralson County, the daughter of the late-Ruby Geneva Entriken Thompson and -Carl Wortham Thompson. She worked briefly for Thomason Printing and later as a clerk for Tanner Medical Center. However, she was always first and foremost a homemaker, caring for her husband and raising three children.
Her favorite hobby was spending time with her family and making memories with them. Ms. Elrod was Baptist by faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Williams; son, Reggie Williams; and brother, Curtis Thompson.
Survivors include her children, Donna (Tony) Hudgins, of Carrollton, and Steve Williams, of Rockwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Daniel Rainey, Brandi Lesesne, Scarlet West, Aaron Malone and Austin Williams; as well as five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the The Oaks for their wonderful care and support during this time.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Jackie Gomeyac officiating. Interment followed in Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
