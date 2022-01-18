Charlcie Ann Raburn Allmond, 75, of Mt. Zion, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born May 8, 1946, in Carroll County, daughter to the late Othel William Raburn and the late Myrtle Ragland Raburn. She worked for Sony for 25 years. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Allmond; brother, William Doyle Raburn; and half-sister, Linda Kay Raburn. She is survived by her children, Mike and Leigh Ann Bell of Bremen, and Lynn and Daniel Wallace of Oxford; sisters, Charlotte Osborne of Loganville, and Pat Arline of Snellville; half-sister, Nancy Raburn; three grandchildren, Blake Bell, Savannah Wallace and Melana Bell; and her beloved pets, Holly and Cooper.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. John Lemmings officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.