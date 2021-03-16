Celia Miller

Celia Leigh Garrett Gentry Leatherwood Miller, 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Mrs. Miller was born in Carrollton, on April 15, 1955, the daughter of Tommie Lee Bandy Freeman and the late Bob William Garrett.
She was employed at Publix for 25 years as a cake decorator and was a member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church and the Quilters Guild.
Celia was loved by many and never met a stranger. She was much more than any title could define her as. She was a friend to all. She had a smile that could bring light on any bad day, and a laugh that made you laugh more than the joke itself. She showed love and opened caring arms to everyone. We were able to learn a lot from her and the way she lived her life.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Miller; daughter, Katie Fehring; son, Chad Leatherwood, both of Carrollton; mother, Tommie Freeman, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Layne Fehring, Haley Fehring and Riley Winkles; siblings, Vesta Ayers, Lyle Garrett, Mimi Gentry, Bill Gentry, and Scott Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert William Garrett; stepfathers, Lee M. Gentry and Wilson Freeman along with her grandmother, Hattie Bandy.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Those attending the visitation are requested to wear a mask and practice COVID-19 precautions.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree St., Suite 225, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 or the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum, 306 Bradley Street, STE C, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
