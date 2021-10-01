Celeste Tigner Turner, 77, of Carrollton, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
She was born Nov. 27, 1943, daughter of the late C.P. Tigner and Celeste Houston Tigner. Celeste graduated from Carrollton High School and went on to have a career that spanned 32-years at West Georgia College. After her retirement she spent 15 years volunteering as a Pink Lady for Tanner Medical Center. She was an active member of Southern Hills, the Church at City Station, where she was a member of the “Sister Chicks” small group and dedicated her time as a volunteer. Celeste had a boundless love of family, second only to her love of God. In her free time, Celeste enjoyed reading, working on puzzles and baking. She also loved to collect angels, butterflies and dragonflies.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 59 years, Franklin Turner; son and daughter-in-law, Franklin D. Turner Jr. and Carol Campbell Turner; grandchildren, Walter D. Turner, Darby D. Turner, and Jessie E. Turner; sister, Victoria Reaves; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Andrea Tigner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Southern Hills with Pastor Dale Lovelady officiating. Walter, Darby and Jessie Turner will render the eulogy. The family will receive friends at Southern Hills from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. A private graveside service will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Carroll Memory Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers will be: Walter Turner, Brandon Witcher, Tim Buchanan, Blake Buchanan, Philip Reaves and Sam Reaves. The “Sister Chicks” small group will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers are welcome but memorial contributions can also be made in Celeste’s memory to Southern Hills Church at www.sohillscc.com/give.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.