Cecil Clyde Whittenburg, 68, of Rockmart, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at noon at Roopville Road Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Interment will be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vinings Bank, 4135 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna GA 30080, Attn: Mark Adams for TDNG. Write in Memo: Donation in memory of Cecil Whittenburg.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
