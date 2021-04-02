Mr. Grady Cecil Walker, 95, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Cecil was an avid Georgia Tech fan, attending every football game he could. He raised polled hereford cattle for years and loved his farm. He liked to drive big tractors, laugh and tell jokes, and work on his computer.
Being an avid reader and student of the Bible as well as politics, he was quick to debate and share ideas. He appreciated old movies, music,
and loved to tell
stories of growing
up in the past century. The patriarch of a large extended
family who loved him dearly, he cherished his family and exemplified a life well-lived.
Mr. Walker was
born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 10, 1925, the son of the late Rogers Raymond Walker and Gladys Kemp Walker.
Mr. Walker attended Atlanta Public Schools and was a 1943 graduate of Tech High School. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 in the 82nd Airborne Division. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology from 1947-50 where he received his B.S. in electrical engineering.
Mr. Walker married the love of his life, Clemmie Dilworth, on June 14, 1952, and together they raised three daughters.
During his working career he worked for Fairbanks-Morse & Company from 1950-55, T.C. Heyward in Charlotte, North Carolina, from 1955-57, T.C. Heyward & Co. from 1957-69 as the vice president and director, Heyward Incorporated from 1969-90 as the president and CEO from 1981-87, and chairman of the board from 1987-90.
He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, St. James UMC in Atlanta from 1962-80, having served as chairman of the Administrative Board, chairman Council on Ministries, chairman Pastor-Parish Relations Committee; Carrollton First UMC, Carrollton, in 1980, having served as chairman Staff-Parish Relations Committee and Building Fund Committee.
His other civic service was chairman Board of Trustees, Oak Mountain Academy; director Carroll County Livestock Sales Barn; Carroll County Planning & Zoning Commission- vice chairman; life member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers; life member of the Water Pollution Control Federation; president of Georgia Water and Pollution Control Association; Charlotte Engineers Club and the Georgia Architect & Engineers Society.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Leslie Elaine Montelongo, of Pine Mountain, Georgia, Carol Cecile Walker, of Bremen, Nancy Walker and John Kenneth Arnold, of Atlanta; six grandchildren, Dorian Grant (Katie), Jessica Wright-Moore (Walker), Marla Brown (Nick), Sean Arnold (Egen), Casey Vojdani (Nima), and Elaina Montelongo; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Maurice Ray Walker, of Duluth, Georgia; sisters, Betty Jean Gray, of Seneca, South Carolina and Mary Ruth Chambers, of Carrollton.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clemmie Dilworth Walker.
A private family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ken Stephens and the Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Arnold, Sean Arnold, Nima Vojdani, Nick Brown, Dorian Grant and David Briscoe. Honorary pallbearer will be Walker Wright-Moore.
Interment will be in Arlington Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clemmie’s House, c/o Inside Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 2191, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.