Cecil Otwell Couch, 81, of Temple, Georgia, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, but in lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made in his memory to your local food banks.
Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
