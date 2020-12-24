Cathy Marcelle Surillo, 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
