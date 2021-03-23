Ms. Cathy Gayle Campbell Guinn,
60, of Temple, Georgia, passed
away Sunday,
March 21, 2021.
She was born
Oct. 24, 1960, and
was the daughter
of the late Mr. Arthur Benjamin Campbell and the late Mrs. Flossie Kuykendahl Campbell. She
worked as a nursing assistant at Garden Terrace. She loved
the beach and animals. Ms. Guinn loved her mother
and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Guinn was preceded in
death by her sister, Mildred Campbell.
She is survived
by her daughter, Christa Brown of Waco, Georgia; her sons and daughter-in-law, William and Jennifer Guinn of Douglasville and Richard Guinn of
Villa Rica; her sisters, Ann Tidwell of Whitesburg and Dorothy Wilson
of Bremen; her brothers, Roger Campbell and Charles Campbell, both of Bremen; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild;
her special friend, Ruth Watson of Temple; and a
number of nephews and nieces also survive.
In accordance with Ms. Guinn’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
