Ms. Cathy Gayle Campbell Guinn,

60, of Temple, Georgia, passed

away Sunday,

March 21, 2021.

She was born

Oct. 24, 1960, and

was the daughter

of the late Mr. Arthur Benjamin Campbell and the late Mrs. Flossie Kuykendahl Campbell. She

worked as a nursing assistant at Garden Terrace. She loved

the beach and animals. Ms. Guinn loved her mother

and her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Guinn was preceded in

death by her sister, Mildred Campbell.

She is survived

by her daughter, Christa Brown of Waco, Georgia; her sons and daughter-in-law, William and Jennifer Guinn of Douglasville and Richard Guinn of

Villa Rica; her sisters, Ann Tidwell of Whitesburg and Dorothy Wilson

of Bremen; her brothers, Roger Campbell and Charles Campbell, both of Bremen; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild;

her special friend, Ruth Watson of Temple; and a

number of nephews and nieces also survive.

In accordance with Ms. Guinn’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

