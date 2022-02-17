Cathy Chandler

Cathy Lynn (Rosser) Chandler, 62, of Temple passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
She was born in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 8, 1959. Mrs. Chandler was the daughter of the late, Willis Miles Rosser and the late, Sara Catherine (Sosebee) Rosser-Conner.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chandler is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Powell; two brothers, David Rosser and Randy Rosser; and by her sister, Dianne Jarrell.
Survivors include her three daughters and sons-in-law, Mandy and Todd Puryear of Douglasville, Ashley and Joseph Broadstreet of Temple, and Amber and Lee Ray of Buchanan; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kathy Rosser of Social Circle; eight grandchildren, Brannon Puryear, Bailey Puryear, Jonah Puryear, Katelynn Broadstreet, Sarah Broadstreet, Harold Lee Ray, Preston Ray, Brayden Ray; and a number of other relatives.
Mrs. Chandler was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Cathy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mrs. Chandler will be cremated.
Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Mrs. Patty Hutcheson officiating.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday, prior to the service from 3-4 p.m.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements for Mrs. Chandler are entrusted to Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
