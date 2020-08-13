Cathy Inez Bagwell, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Cathy was born in Carrollton on Feb. 15, 1958, the daughter of Susie Catherine Sullivan Bagwell and the late-William “Bill” Bagwell, Jr. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School Class of ‘76, manager of Bagwell Plaza Apartments and was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include her mother, Susie Catherine Bagwell of Carrollton; son, Joshua Brock Skinner (Lindsay Cagle) of Carrollton; granddaughter, Mary-Katheryn Elizabeth Skinner; stepdaughter, Samantha Large, of Columbus, Georgia; as well as her best friends, Wanda McDowell and Lucille Swint, both of Carrollton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Bagwell, and her brother, Doug Bagwell.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Hearn, Rev. Kenneth Rooks and Rev. Joy Smith Griffin officiating.
Pallbearers will be Larry McKenzie, David Gentry, Eddie Wright, Gordon Nelson, Louis Rodriquez and William Jenkins.
Interment will be in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Sullivan officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
