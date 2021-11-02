Catherine Williams

Catherine L. Borders Williams, of Carrollton, Georgia, danced into the arms of our loving God on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Cathy, also known lovingly as Groovy Granny and Aunt Cathy, is survived by her daughter, Leillanya J. Williams, her grandchildren, Morgana C. Williams, Sean R. Williams, Catherine J. Williams, her great-granddaughter, Maggie Mojo Williams, all of whom she loved and cherished with everything she had. She also loved her many siblings, James Michael Borders, Linda S. Borders Shellnutt, Jack Anthony Borders, Sherry M. Borders Walls, Jeffrey S. Borders, Sandra Ann Borders, Brian L. Borders, and numerous nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her motto in life was to never give up, to never let us down, to never run around hurting others, but instead live life lovingly and kindly.
She was born May 8, 1951, the oldest of eight children in Carrollton, Georgia, where she grew up.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Borders & Agnes Grizzard Borders, and her brother, Jack Anthony Borders.
Keep dancing Groovy Granny! One day we will dance with you again.
The funeral mass celebrating Cathy’s life is on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, Georgia.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory; 770-253-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.