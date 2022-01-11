Catherine (Cat)

Mable Brewer, 88,

of Whitesburg,

Georgia, died on Wednesday,

Jan. 5, 2022.

The family will have

a memorial service

at the Whitesburg Baptist Church at a

later date.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whitesburg Baptist Church or the Senior Citizens Club would

be very much appreciated.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica

is in charge of arrangements.

