Catherine (Cat)
Mable Brewer, 88,
of Whitesburg,
Georgia, died on Wednesday,
Jan. 5, 2022.
The family will have
a memorial service
at the Whitesburg Baptist Church at a
later date.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whitesburg Baptist Church or the Senior Citizens Club would
be very much appreciated.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica
is in charge of arrangements.
