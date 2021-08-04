Mrs. Catherine Bagwell, 94, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
Mrs. Bagwell was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Aug. 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Hope H. Sullivan and Ida Mae Lanthem Sullivan.
Mrs. Bagwell and her late husband, Bill Bagwell, were the founders and owners of Bagwell’s Nursing Home where she was the administrator. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Survivors include her grandson, Joshua (Lindsay) Skinner; great-granddaughter, Mary Katheryn Skinner; granddaughter, Samantha Large; along with several nieces and nephews; close family friends, Lucille Swint, and Wanda McDowell; and many other friends.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bill Bagwell; son, William Douglas Bagwell who was 20 when he passed in 1972; daughter, Cathy Inez Bagwell; siblings, Tom Watson Sullivan, Ezra Sullivan, Julius Sullivan, Lorene McKenzie, Annie Barrentine and Vernelle Whitaker.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Joy Smith Griffin, the Rev. Kenneth Rooks and the Rev. Jimmy Hearn officiating.
Pallbearers will be William Jenkins, Greg George, David Gentry, Rodney Hausner, Larry McKenzie, Louis Rodriquez, Paul Dutton, Gordon Nelson, Andy Smith, Eddie Wright and Dean Hassler.
Interment will be in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
