Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Reid Painter, 70 of Douglasville, GA passed away, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Tranquility Hospice in Austell.
She was born May 5, 1951, in Meriwether County, Georgia the daughter of the late James Hiram Reid and the late Mrs. Opal Turner Reid. She was the Owner of C & M Express Trucking Company. She was a member of Christ First Church of Villa Rica. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved to travel, eat good food, she was a generous person and gave good solid advice.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Jeanie Reid, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Morris.
Survivors include her husband, James Anthony, Douglasville, Georgia; sons, Michael Cook of Winston, Donald Ireland and Casey Ireland both of Douglasville; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy Reid of Villa Rica, Harold Reid of Carrollton, and Ray and Lisa Reid of Bremen; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gary Sullivan of Tallapoosa and Cathy Morris of Villa Rica; 7 grandchildren, Ciera Miley, Chase Ireland, Kylee Terlep, Joshua Ireland, Anthony Ireland, Donovan Ireland and Jacob Cochran; 2 great-grandchildren, Skyla Miley and Lexington Miley also survive.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Reid officiating. Entombment will be in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens Mausoleum with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Michael Cook, Chase Ireland, Jacob Cochran, Ray Reid, Gary Morris and Tony Reid.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.