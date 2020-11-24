Carolyn Bush

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Kennemore Bush, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Carrollton. Carolyn’s husband and three sons were with her when she passed.
Carolyn was born on May 31, 1933, in Decatur, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Albert H. Kennemore Sr., and late Margaret Olive Blanchard Fulton and stepdaughter of the late A. John Fulton. She graduated from Decatur Girls High School.
Mrs. Bush was married to Leon Paul Bush and together they had three sons — Jeffrey A. Bush, Stephen M. Bush, and David M. Bush.
Carolyn worked for the federal government for many years, including the Internal Revenue Service, the Small Business Administration, and the Justice Department at the time of her retirement. She and Paul loved to travel and visited many countries around the world. Carolyn was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church and was very active in her Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Richard Bush and his wife Virginia Lackey; Jack Bush; and her sister-in-law Ellen Bush.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Bush; son, Jeff Bush and his wife, Rhonda; son, Stephen Bush, and his fiancé, Stacey Lutz; son, David Bush, and his wife, Ronna; grandchildren, Dylan Bush, and his wife, Brea, Emily Garrett, and her husband, Jimmy, Lauren King, and her husband, AJ, and their son, Hudson Lee King, Meagan Bush, and her fiancé, Drew Parker, Garland Lutz, Andrew Bush, Bryan Bush, and Duncan Lutz; her brother A. H. (Buddy) Kennemore, Jr., and his wife, Alice, and their two children, John Kennemore, and Wesley Kennemore; her sister-in-law, Elsie Bryson Bush, and her two children, Kevin Bush, and his wife, Stephanie, and Derek Bush, and his wife, Lynnette; her niece, Tracey Lundsford, and her husband, Stan Lunsford; her nephew, Craig Bush, and his wife, Ginger.
A funeral service for family will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Stephens and the Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dylan Bush, Andrew Bush, Bryan Bush, Duncan Lutz, AJ King, Jimmy Garrett, and Drew Parker.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Leukemia Society.
Those wishing to share condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
