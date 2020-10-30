Carolyn Alice Allen, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at noon at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Just Endtime Revival Ministries at 230 Columbia Drive in Carrollton.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
