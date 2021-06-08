Throughout one’s life, a person plays many different roles. Without question, Carole McGinnis’s favorite role was that of being a devoted mother and wife. Those who knew her well always understood, Carole lived her life, placing her faith and her family first in all things. Her friends knew Carole to be quiet but kind, steadfast in caring for her children, devoted to her husband, and committed to her religion. She died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the age of 83.
Born on Aug. 28, 1937, at the old Carrollton hospital on College Street, Carole was the oldest child of Joseph Edwin Copeland and Willie Louse Copeland.
Throughout her life, Carole Elizabeth Copeland McGinnis captured the essence of all that is graceful and beautiful about being a Southern woman. Growing up attending Sunday school and church at First United Methodist Church, Carole was raised to love God and to treat others with compassion. At this very same church on Aug. 19, 1956, Carole married her high school sweetheart, Joe McGinnis, in the chapel of the First United Methodist Church.
When speaking about her marriage, Carole would often share the story of how Joe and she would write each other letters during Joe’s time serving in the Army. Carole saved these letters throughout her lifetime, and she spoke of how Joe would end the letters by asking Carole to pray that they would always be together. They were married for nearly 61 years.
Throughout her marriage, Carole and her husband, Joe, were blessed with three children, all boys. Joe Jr., was born in Atlanta in 1960; Gilbert was born in 1965 at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama; and Glen was born in 1972 in Houston, Texas.
When speaking about her family, Carole always said God knew what He was doing by spreading out the birth of her three sons, and Carole felt blessed to be a homemaker and mother for each of them.
Shortly after the birth of her youngest son, Carole and Joe returned to their hometown of Carrollton, Georgia, deciding they wanted their boys to have the same small-town upbringing and sense of community they had enjoyed. After a short stay at Chateau Apartments, Carole, Joe and their three boys moved into their home on 216 Cedar St., where they lived for 42 years.
While life was not always easy as Joe often travelled for work, Carole constantly made sure their home was a happy one, filled with the family’s beloved dogs and the frequent stray cats that would be adopted by the boys. Joe even built Carole a little antique house, where Carole kept many of her antique purchases. Though always a homemaker first, Carole bought and sold antiques for nearly twenty years, bringing her favorite pieces with her when she moved into her townhome after Joe passed.
The years after Joe’s passing were difficult, but Carole was surrounded by her family and friends who loved her. Carole was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister Caren and her husband Joe.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe Jr. and Beverly McGinnis, of Carrollton, Gil and Melanie McGinni of Athens, Georgia, and Glen and Erin McGinnis, of Carrollton; grandchildren Erin, Riley, and Finn McGinnis, niece, Cheryl LeRoy of Houston, Texas; and nephews Walt Entrekin, of Newnan, Georgia, and Will Entrekin, of Carrollton.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Patton and the Rev. Gil McGinnis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Inurnment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Carrollton City School Education Foundation for the Joseph B. McGinnis Sr. Scholarship, 106 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St. in Carrollton.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
