Carol Shaw

Carol Lynn Shaw, 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, after battling with progressive supranuclear palsy for several years.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1955, the daughter of late Glenda and James Simpson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angellique and Isaiah Marder, of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Wade Bryant, of Argyle, Texas; her grandchildren, Sebastiaan and Nina Marder, of Atlanta, Zion, Oaklynn, Judah, and Hosanna Bryant, of Argyle; and her brother, Paul Simpson, and family, of Carrollton.
Carol was strong, creative, determined, and full of life. She was a hard worker and loved her daughters and grandchildren fiercely. She enjoyed traveling, exploring, and experiencing new places and cultures. She was a gifted educator. Her entire career was spent teaching children and adolescents.
In order to protect the health of others in this unprecedented time, the family decided to invite those who knew Carol to join together and light a candle in memory of her life, each in their own home on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to write a fond memory or description of what Carol meant to you to be compiled in a memory book and read in a private family ceremony. Please mail your thoughts to Angellique Marder, 819 Belgrade Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.
